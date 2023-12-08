Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

