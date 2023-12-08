América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

