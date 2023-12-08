American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.