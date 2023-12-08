American Trust Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

