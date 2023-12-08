American Trust Reduces Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 50.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after buying an additional 882,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

SUM opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

