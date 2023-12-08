American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

American Water Works has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82.

Insider Activity

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

