America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $135.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

