Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 75 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,952 shares of company stock worth $4,626,397. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

