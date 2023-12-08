Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $279.57

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.57.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

