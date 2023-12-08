Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.23

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.