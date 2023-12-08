Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $20.72

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.