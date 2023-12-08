Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$15.47

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NVA opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.8009259 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

