Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.78

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$234,800.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$234,800.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00. Insiders have acquired 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

