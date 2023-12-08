Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $11.60

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.76. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

