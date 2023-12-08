Analyzing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $968.92 million 6.52 $871.47 million $1.29 15.63 Arbor Realty Trust $729.09 million 3.53 $325.78 million $1.77 7.70

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 20.60% 8.82% 0.80% Arbor Realty Trust 27.86% 19.37% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Starwood Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

