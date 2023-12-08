AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.