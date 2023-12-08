Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,289 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $4,790,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.