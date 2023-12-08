Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE NLY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after acquiring an additional 328,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

