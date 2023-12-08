ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 36.4% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 22,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $22,853,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.