Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

