APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $46.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

