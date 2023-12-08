ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.40. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

