Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Archrock has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

