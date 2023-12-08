Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,738 shares of company stock valued at $244,780. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.