Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.41 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

