Argus Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $545.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Argus from $500.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.04.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $489.85 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.11 and a 200-day moving average of $426.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

