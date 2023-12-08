Arhaus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.