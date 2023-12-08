Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $12.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.
ARIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
