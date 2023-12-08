Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $12.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

ARIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 592,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.