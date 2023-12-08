Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

