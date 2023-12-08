Asana, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Asana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,893,766 shares of company stock worth $51,368,048 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.