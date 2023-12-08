Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at $875,090,863.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at $797,719,987.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,893,766 shares of company stock valued at $51,368,048 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.