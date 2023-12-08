Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Asana Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,090,863.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,893,766 shares of company stock worth $51,368,048 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

