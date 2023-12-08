ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE ASGN opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

