ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Todd Wider bought 94,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $91,050.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,050.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.