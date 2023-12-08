Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,079.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.26).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,429 ($30.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,438 ($30.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.59. The company has a market capitalization of £18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.68), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,071,139.32). 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

