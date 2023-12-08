Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.