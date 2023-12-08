Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

