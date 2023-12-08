Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.37) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 480 ($6.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,428.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

