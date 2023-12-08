Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.37) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.