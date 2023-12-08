Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.37) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:ATG opened at GBX 480 ($6.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,428.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

