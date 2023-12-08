Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Autodesk by 59.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Autodesk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $12,821,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

