AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $159.74 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $159.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $148.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.96 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,632.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,519.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

