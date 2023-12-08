AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,027.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,632.81 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 40.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,567,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.