AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,616,016 shares of company stock worth $23,745,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.