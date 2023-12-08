AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $10.73

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.10. AvidXchange shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 192,029 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,616,016 shares of company stock worth $23,745,822. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

