Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $183.97, but opened at $198.65. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $199.05, with a volume of 110,429 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $200.04.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $21.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,892,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.