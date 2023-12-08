AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of AXS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
