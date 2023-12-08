AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.