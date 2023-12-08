AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 37.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AXT by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 572,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

