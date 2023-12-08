Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZG stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

