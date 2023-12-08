Bank of America Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $87.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.