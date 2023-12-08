Bank of America Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.