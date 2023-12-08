Bank of America Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $170.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

