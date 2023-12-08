Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
